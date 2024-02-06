Opinion

Home » News » Opinion

Avatar photo

By Dirk Lotriet

4 minute read

6 Feb 2024

04:00 am

A betting guide to the elections

At 12/10, topping the board, is Ramaphosa to retain his presidential title. He only managed 57.5% of the vote five years ago.

Voting in the elections

Image: iStock

With President Cyril Ramaphosa expected to announce the election date this week, here are my ante-post election odds. At 12/10, topping the board, is Ramaphosa to retain his presidential title. The worst-performing president from the ANC stable, he only managed 57.5% of the vote five years ago – a sharp drop from the 69.69% in 2004. ALSO READ: Don’t sugar coat it, South Africa is a broken country Since then, Ramaphosa has been losing form at the rate of knots. Didn’t get out the gate at Phala Phala and has let SA drift out wide as far as service delivery…

Subscribe to continue reading this article
and support trusted South African journalism

Access PREMIUM news, competitions
and exclusive benefits

SUBSCRIBE
Already a member? SIGN IN HERE

With President Cyril Ramaphosa expected to announce the election date this week, here are my ante-post election odds.

At 12/10, topping the board, is Ramaphosa to retain his presidential title.

The worst-performing president from the ANC stable, he only managed 57.5% of the vote five years ago – a sharp drop from the 69.69% in 2004.

ALSO READ: Don’t sugar coat it, South Africa is a broken country

Since then, Ramaphosa has been losing form at the rate of knots.

Didn’t get out the gate at Phala Phala and has let SA drift out wide as far as service delivery is concerned. However, he has a concubine of pacemakers, so he is the obvious choice.

Jacob Zuma sneaks in as concubine number one. At 20/1 for the win and 12/20 for a place, (deputy president), he should have every chance to be back in parliament.

Ramaphosa could well see a coalition with the MK Party as a perfect opportunity to try and unite the divided ANC.

Zuma can take advantage of the leadership vacuum left by Mangosuthu Buthelezi at the IFP and with his party’s well-established and catchy name, grab more votes than anticipated.

A serious runner, even at his age. At 25/1 to take the presidential oath is suitor number two, DA leader John Steenhuisen.

ALSO READ: My Egg is better than the ANC

He is politician par excellence, flirting with everyone. Keeping all his options open, he takes centre stage at a Multi-Party Charter pact (without the ANC), at the same time declaring his willingness to co-govern with Ramaphosa, all in one week.

The long odds of 25/1 is for the win, but for a place (deputy president), I can’t offer more than 2/1. Ramaphosa might see Steenhuisen as a key to racial unification, rather than ANC unification, and that could elevate his international status.

Only problem is, Steenhuisen might not get the numbers on election day to be kingmaker.

If, by chance, he runs above his merit rating on the day, he could win the race in the boardroom with the help of the stipes like Pieter Groenewald (FF Plus), Kenneth Meshoe (ACDP) and others.

At 80/1 is the EFF’s Julius Malema. He has no form, blows more cold than hot, and is outclassed. The rest are on offer at 100/1 or better.

• These predictions are not about the election results, but the outcome of coalition negotiations when the counting is done.

Read more on these topics

African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) ANC Democratic Alliance (DA) Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Elections ff plus ifp MK Party politics

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa Here’s what was promised in the last Sona, and what has changed
Politics ANC complains about its member allegedly being assaulted by ‘militant’ MK party member
Local News Government set to revise employment equity targets
Local Soccer Baloyi – Bafana’s Williams is the penalty king
Politics WATCH: ANC will get more than 50% in election, ‘I can smell victory’ − Ramaphosa

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe