A nation in transition: Reflecting on SA’s journey from 2013 to 2023

A nation in transition: Reflecting on SA's journey from 2013 to 2023

The late statesman Nelson Mandela. Photo: Neil McCartney

What a difference a decade makes. On 6 December, 2013, one United States dollar would cost you R10.45 and one litre of 95 petrol would have cost you just over R13 inland.

Today, the dollar is worth R18.92 and that litre of petrol is about R23 at the pumps.

In December 2013, South Africa was still basking in the glory of having successfully hosted the Fifa Football World Cup. Believe it or not, there was no load shedding at all in 2013.

Our gross domestic product (GDP) grew in 2013 by 2.6%, while this year it is projected to grow by just 0.7%. In dollar terms, our GDP per capita went backwards, even without factoring in inflation, from $7 441 in 2013, to $6 700 last year.

The full horror of the state capture network of Jacob Zuma, the Guptas and their cronies in the ANC and private sector had still to be revealed, with then public protector Thuli Madonsela’s State of Capture report still three years in the future.

ALSO READ: Malala Yousafzai to deliver Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture

The precipitous decline of our country since 2013 has been plain for all to see.

The fabled “new dawn” of President Cyril Ramaphosa – which promised an end to corruption and accountability for the looters – has proved little more than a confidence trick perpetrated on South African citizens.

Joblessness is soaring – by some accounts we have the highest unemployment rate in the world – and crime is, too. Racism, from all sides, is perhaps our only growth industry.

The ANC’s leaders are increasingly out of touch with ordinary people and, for the first time, they could lose an election next year.

It is just as well that Nelson Mandela – who left us 10 years ago yesterday – is not around to see the real, bitter fruits of the liberation he fought so hard for.

ALSO READ: ‘Mandela is Dead’: Come and whisper new thoughts of freedom in an enamel cup

