A small way to build a better life

Apart from two times, but that wasn’t apathy – it was a thoroughly thought-out decision to withhold my vote.

This year, I’m not only supporting an independent candidate, but I’m sacrificing some of my time and limited energy to his cause.

I’m walking the streets to collect the signatures demanded by the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) for his registration. I’m capturing data.

I’m contributing ideas. And most of all, I’m beaming with pride, because I am part of our democracy at grassroots level.

These elections will be historic, not only because it will be the first time that independent candidates will be allowed to stand for the National Assembly.

We will also be handed three ballot papers at the voting station instead of the two – one for parliament and one for the provincial legislature – that we have become used to since 1994.

I have no idea whether my independent candidate or any other independent will be elected to office. Not only because South Africans are by nature loyal to parties, but also because the system seems to be weighted in favour of the bigger parties.

Of course I may be wrong, but that is my impression. But I’m involved and I hope to remain involved.

As a matter of fact, I’m writing this column in a popular family restaurant in the little Free State town of Parys.

The IEC demands 1 000 signatures of support for a candidate per “region”, which, in this case, is another word for “province”.

Some people refuse to sign my signature lists. “No, I am boycotting the elections,” they say. Or “No, elections are for parties, not individuals.”

Or “No, I already work for the DA and I’m not helping an opponent to stand against us.”

Fortunately, most people just smile and sign. Which means I’ll be exhausted by this evening, when registration for independent candidates closes, but I’m sure I’ll manage to rake in every one of the signatures I need.

I believe I play a small, small part in changing our county for the better. And that is something I will try to continue doing after the elections.

Not by being involved in politics – you don’t build a better future for communities through politics alone.

But I’ll want to give a part of myself to improve our South Africa. Who knows, every little bit helps…