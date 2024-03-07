WATCH: MK party warns of ‘anarchy and civil war’ if not allowed to contest elections

The ANC wants the MK party deregistered and stopped from using its likeness.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has warned the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party that its leaders could be fined or imprisoned if the party breaches the electoral code of conduct.

This comes after former president Jacob Zuma loyalists publicly threatened violence and anarchy should the IEC block the MK Party from contesting the upcoming general elections.

African Democratic Change councillor in eThekwini Visvin Reddy was this week seen in a video seemingly attacking the courts and IEC on behalf of the MK party.

His party announced in January that it will form a coalition with the MK party.

Watch: Visvin Reddy’s warning if MK party not allowed to contest elections

“Hear me very carefully, this country will be turned into civil war the day the MK Party is not allowed to campaign and to be on the ballot paper. No one will vote we will make sure that no one will vote” MK Party Visvin Reddy



“We are sending a loud and clear message that if… pic.twitter.com/hEvzTNZiMC Read more Shock arrests in Joslin Smith case: Mom, boyfriend and sangoma charged [Watch] March 6, 2024

Anarchy and civil war

The videos have since gone viral.

“Hear me very carefully, this country will be turned into civil war that day MK is not allowed to campaign and to be on the ballot paper. No one will vote and no one in this country will vote.

“We are sending a loud and clear message that if these courts which are sometimes captured, if they stop MK, there will be anarchy in this country. There will be riots like you never seen in this country, there’ll be no election. No South African will go the polls if MK is not on the ballot paper,” Reddy warned.

WATCH: Visvin Reddy of the MK Party in Durban openly saying that if the Jacob Zuma led party is barred by the courts from contesting the upcoming elections, there will be anarchy, riots and no one will be allowed to vote. pic.twitter.com/FmqRIjhnKd — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) March 5, 2024

The electoral code forbids threats against the IEC and states that political parties and candidates must speak out against threats of violence.

ALSO READ: WATCH: KZN police investigating shooting of MK Party member in apparent hit

Warning to Ramaphosa

Speaking to News24, Reddy said his comments were taken out of context and that the video was edited.

“I warned Ramaphosa before the riots and looting took place that if they arrested Zuma, this could be the implications [a riot would take place], and are they ready for it? And if they are not, they shouldn’t arrest him.”

He added that should the ANC use underhanded tactics to remove the MK party from ballot papers, a repeat of the devastating July 2021 riots would take place.

ANC legal action

Reddy’s comments came amid dual cases by the ANC, whose ultimate end goal is to see the MK party deregistered and stopped from using the ruling party’s likeness.

Lawyers representing the ANC sent a letter to Jabulani Sibongiseni Khumalo, the founder of the MK party, over its use of the uMkhonto weSizwe logo and trademark.

The letter said the ANC has used the uMkhonto weSizwe trademark for decades. It asked Khumalo to stop using the logo and trademark.

The MK party came to the public’s attention when Zuma announced he would not campaign for the ANC ahead of the 2024 general elections and that the MK party would get his vote. He said the current ANC was not the party he once fought for.

Additional reporting by Gareth Cotterell

ALSO READ: ANC threatens legal action against MK party over uMkhonto we Sizwe trademark