Acts of kindness make a difference

With all the doom and gloom high levels of crime and corruption in the country, that a limping economy brings, coupled with the frustrations of load shedding, and now water restrictions, it’s hard to find good news to cheer us up.

In the Saturday Citizen we carried one such good news story – 120 lucky patients were given free cataract surgeries by the Pretoria Eye Institute last week in celebration of World Sight Day.

On Thursday the eye hospital closed its doors and dedicated five theatres and five ophthalmologists to

carrying out cataract removal operations.

The 68-year-old Johanna Mtshwene, already dealing with diabetes, was one of the lucky few to finally have the operation after years of battling with her sight.

After what was deemed a successful surgery – the healing process takes six weeks – she said: “I thought it

would be painful but it was not.

“I am very happy and I cannot wait to finally see again, and be able to do things on my own again.”Sight is something most of us take for granted every day.

For Mtshwene and 119 other lucky patients, they’ll be able to join in all the joys of having their eyesight back.

We salute the Pretoria Eye Institute. Their acts of kindness will have far-reaching rewards for so many.

