Acts of kindness make a difference
Editorial staff
We salute the Pretoria Eye Institute. Their acts of kindness will have far-reaching rewards for so many.
Johanna Mtshwene(68) during a pre-operation proceedure, being put under anesthetics minutes before she gets in the operating theatre for her eye operation at the Pretoria Eye Instutute, 12 October2022. She is one of the 120 patients choosen to do a cost free eye procedure to remove the cataract so she can get her vision back, during World Eye Sight Day. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
