17 Oct 2022
Acts of kindness make a difference

We salute the Pretoria Eye Institute. Their acts of kindness will have far-reaching rewards for so many.

Johanna Mtshwene(68) during a pre-operation proceedure, being put under anesthetics minutes before she gets in the operating theatre for her eye operation at the Pretoria Eye Instutute, 12 October2022. She is one of the 120 patients choosen to do a cost free eye procedure to remove the cataract so she can get her vision back, during World Eye Sight Day. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
With all the doom and gloom high levels of crime and corruption in the country, that a limping economy brings, coupled with the frustrations of load shedding, and now water restrictions, it’s hard to find good news to cheer us up. In the Saturday Citizen we carried one such good news story – 120 lucky patients were given free cataract surgeries by the Pretoria Eye Institute last week in celebration of World Sight Day. On Thursday the eye hospital closed its doors and dedicated five theatres and five ophthalmologists tocarrying out cataract removal operations. The 68-year-old Johanna Mtshwene, already dealing...

