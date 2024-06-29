Age is not just a number if you lead

The Biden-Trump debate shows the urgent need for younger leaders and more women in high political positions.

Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump leaves the stage during a commercial break as he participates in the first presidential debate of the 2024 elections with US President Joe Biden at CNN’s studios in Atlanta, Georgia, on June 27, 2024. (Photo by CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA / AFP)

If there is any lesson to be taken from the debate between US President Joe Biden and his Republican challenger, Donald Trump, this week, it is that we need more women as heads of state.

And that, perhaps we should have an upper age limit for political office… Biden, 81, struggled with some of his answers to Trump’s aggressive and personal attacks, fuelling debate again about whether the president is showing signs of age-related mental decay.

Trump, 78, on the other hand, also resorted to childish quips and innuendo… but that was not unexpected in an American political system which has long since lost the gravitas it once had.

ALSO READ: Biden and Trump to lock horns in critical presidential debate

Each debate participant accused the other of being their country’s worst president and, certainly, John F Kennedy, Franklin D Roosevelt and even Abraham Lincoln would have been spinning in their graves in embarrassment at what passes for political discourse in the US in the 21st century.

The worrying thing, though, is that these are the two choices American voters will be offered when the country goes to the polls in November.

For those of us on the outside, it is extremely worrying that either of these two senile hands could be on the nuclear trigger…

ALSO READ: Attacking Hunter Biden could be risky for Trump: experts