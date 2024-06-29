Ramaphosa can cut the DA some slack

GNU talks are essential for economic growth and political stability, despite challenges faced by leaders like Ramaphosa.

The political radicals in our society might not like to acknowledge it, but stability in government is directly related to strength in the economy – and that, in turn, means ordinary people have a chance of living that mythical better life.

The fact that the long-drawn-out negotiations to form a government of national unity (GNU) have not yet been abandoned is a sign being regarded positively by that beast feared by many socialists, “the market”.

The rand rose a bit yesterday on the news that the talks were still alive… and political experts we spoke to said there was no need to panic that the whole edifice would collapse, because back-and-forth debate was in the nature of any coalition formation.

Yet, still, we have to understand the frustration expressed yesterday by Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) leader Velenkosini Hlabisa, who said the GNU needed to get started on the mountain of work it has before it.

Apart from the need to get going, there is the very real possibility that the longer the talks drag on, the more a power vacuum will develop and the more radical groups might seek to take advantage.

One doesn’t envy President Cyril Ramaphosa, who has been forced to get into bed with the DA, the organisation he and his ANC spent months trashing in their election campaigns.

It cannot be easy, either, to have to acknowledge that the ANC is no longer the sole and authentic representative of the people of South Africa and no longer in control of all the levers of power.

Given that sensitive position that Ramaphosa and the ANC occupy, we think the DA could, without much of a step down from its principles, cut them some slack.

The ANC leading a governing partnership is a much better alternative than the EFF or MK party.

Ask the rand…

