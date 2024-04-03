AI is a killer, don’t you know?

According to IBM, artificial intelligence (AI) is technology which enables computers and machines to simulate human intelligence and problem-solving capabilities. IBM should know, it is one of the biggest computer companies in the world. But to base it on a) human “intelligence” and b) call it artificial “intelligence”? Here’s my hill: AI is simply an algorithm designed to scrape information from search engines and assemble it in a sort of readable manner. This info would come from other people who have actually done the research and written the story after speaking to sources and then putting it all together, all…

According to IBM, artificial intelligence (AI) is technology which enables computers and machines to simulate human intelligence and problem-solving capabilities.

IBM should know, it is one of the biggest computer companies in the world. But to base it on a) human “intelligence” and b) call it artificial “intelligence”?

Here’s my hill: AI is simply an algorithm designed to scrape information from search engines and assemble it in a sort of readable manner.

This info would come from other people who have actually done the research and written the story after speaking to sources and then putting it all together, all without acknowledging its sources.

Heavens to Betsy, imagine journalists/scholars/pupils did that, we would be hauled before the Theft of Information inquiry headed by a retired judge.

Does nobody remember The Terminator documentaries from about 1984?

ALSO READ: Google blocked 5.5 billion ads for policy violation in 2023 – report

In case you missed the nearly dozen iterations of the mov… documentary, a killer autonomous robot from the future returns to the past on multiple occasions to off the people trying to end it.

There are a few occasions when it tries to be good robot, but at the end of the day someone simply needs to short-circuit the thing and boom, killer robot.

The Terminator is run by Skynet which, of course, is AI that becomes self-aware. And boy, does it get messy from there.

In more serious vein, however, it is already happening, even if on a smaller scale.

On 25 March, The Guardian reported San Jose, a city at the heart of Silicon Valley, has been training AI to recognise tents and cars with people living inside in what experts believe is the first experiment of its kind in the United States.

Last autumn, the paper reported, the city cleared dozens of people out of tents and vehicles and then announced plans for a “no return zone”.

ALSO READ: Human-AI synergy can be tops if we’re in driving seat

The Conversation Africa reports “artificial intelligence promises revolutionary solutions to global challenges, but the water costs to produce and power AI may exceed the benefits.”

So, not only is The Terminator robot going to stomp us out of existence, but we’ll die of thirst, too.

It also isn’t going to take jobs away from people.

Like seriously, what CEO trembling on the edge of closing isn’t going to deploy a robot to handle company business when it doesn’t need sleep, food, or time off.

It’s all going to end spectacularly badly. Or goodly.

What could go wrong? wrong? wrogn? wr?ngo

ALSO READ: Who needs the answers to life?