DA has something to crow about

One of the most irritating things about the Democratic Alliance (DA) is the smugness of some of its leaders, especially when they crow about how the places where they govern are well-run.

It turns out, though, that they may have reason to boast.

According to the recently released Good Governance Africa (GGA) Governance Performance Index (GPI) for 2024, the DA-led City of Cape Town has been assessed as the best-performing metro among the eight major cities in this class of local government.

Municipalities in the Western Cape – run by the DA or DA-dominated councils – also accounted for 15 of the 20 top-performing municipalities in the country.

Geordin Hill-Lewis, the DA mayor of Cape Town – and one of the less brash of the DA’s leaders – says there is “no secret sauce” to what makes the metro work. It is simply “local government 101”.

“Stable government, a professional civil service free of political interference and clear vision and policies, which enjoy the full backing of the mayoral committee and administrative leadership.”

Hill-Lewis said the city has built up trust between residents and the administration over years and thus has not faced similar budget issues as other metros. This has enabled the municipality to make good on its promises and deliver consistent services.

He also pointed out that city officials “are hired for their ability to perform a service to residents and not for their political connections”.

There are those who will, correctly, point out that the DA is far more energetic in delivering services to wealthier areas than to townships on the Cape Flats… but even in that, they are better than most other large and small municipalities.

The report comes at an opportune moment for the DA, ahead of elections, and is a powerful marketing tool. It definitely provides voters with food for thought.

