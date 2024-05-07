Amanda Watson obituary

Amanda was the heart and soul of The Citizen newsroom.

The Citizen newspaper has always been blessed with really good news editors.

Good news editors – who over the years have had to do the job of two to three people as newsrooms shrink – make the job of those around them so much easier as they ensure the paper is accurate, fair and on top of the news agenda. Above all a news editor nurtures young and experienced journalists alike, and never let’s go of a story until it is seen through all the way.

The Citizen was blessed to have such a news editor… someone who was a newsperson through and through. News was her life – she hated taking leave – and The Citizen was her passion.

Amanda Watson joined The Citizen in 2013, having previously worked at Caxton publications, the North Eastern Tribune and the Randburg Sun. She quickly worked her way up to senior reporter, deputy news editor and then news editor. As much as she wanted to remain a “part of the action, covering stories first hand”, she realised her calling was to train young journalists – and even teach a few of the older “newspeople” a thing or two.

Sadly, Amanda passed away on Tuesday after a short illness. She was 56 years of age.

Amanda, nicknamed “Fighter” because of how she would always fight for her colleagues and team, and fight for the readers by wanting to seek out the truth, was the heart and soul of our newsroom. On Tuesday as news of her passing filtered down there was an unusual quietness in our newsroom.

We have received tributes from far and wide. They ranged from journalists within The Citizen, to past colleagues and people she had made an impact on over the years in covering stories or working with. The messages always had one clear thread running through them – care and patience for those that crossed her path. As one journalist recalled: “Mistakes were allowed to be made, just make sure you learn from them.”

The Citizen’s deputy editor, Brendan Seery, described Amanda as a “news editor’s news editor – driven and hard with a sixth sense about news, yet, at the same time, fair and with an ear for the stories of the underdog and the downtrodden”.

“She lived for news, well aware that our craft would never allow us to retire on the proverbial paradise island.

“I’ll never forget her comment which summed her up: ‘Please never tell management, but I would pay them to do this job.'”

Amanda won many internal awards at The Citizen, winning the columnist of the quarter last month for her witty, yet insightful columns.

While commanding the newsroom came naturally, her happy place was her love of being out in the wild – particularly in the Kruger National Park – to cover environmental stories.

Amanda is survived by her wife Kim, and her two sons Bryan and Brandon.

The Citizen sends our deepest condolences to her family and friends.

Amanda will be sorely missed but her mentorship will be seen in our journalists for many years to come.