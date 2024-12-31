ANC members not queens of air

Nobuntu Mkhize claims she was the victim and that her lawyers will be suing both the airline and the police.

In the mid-2000s, Joko Tea ran a humorous ad where a bombastic businessman abused airport check-in staff by demanding special treatment with the strident question: “Do you know who I am?” One of the staff responded by going on the public address system and appealing for help because someone “doesn’t know who he is…”

That ad was being shared this week as another egregious example of our toxic culture of entitlement reared its head when senior SABC manager Nobuntu Mkhize was caught on camera causing a disturbance and hurling racist comments at cabin crew on a FlySafair flight on Boxing Day.

Among other things, she asked the crew if they knew who her father was, while also proclaiming herself an “ANC bitch” and then attacking the flight attendants – one of whom was coloured – when they tried to restrain her.

“You’re a coloured from Mitchells Plain, all these gold rings but no degree. Right now, when we land, I will take an Uber home. You don’t even have a [driving] licence. You don’t even have a car,” she could be heard saying.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Woman accused of causing chaos on FlySafair flight identified as SABC employee

Mkhize has been charged with contravening the civil aviation regulations and FlySafair has banned her from flying with them. However, she doubled down, claiming – surprise, surprise – that she was the victim and that her lawyers will be suing both the airline and the SA Police, which took her into custody after the incident.

It is worrying that reports say charges have been provisionally withdrawn, pending “further investigation” – which has led some to worry she will be protected by the ANC, even though the party officially condemned her behaviour.

The ANC and its officials and members need to realise that they are not royalty and do not deserve special treatment. That attitude is at the heart of the corruption killing our country.

NOW READ: WATCH: SABC Employee’s rant on flight sparks social media storm