WATCH: Woman accused of causing chaos on FlySafair flight identified as SABC employee

The woman is seen arguing with flight attendants and demanding to be served a drink.

The woman caught on camera causing a disturbance on a FlySafair flight has been identified as an employee of the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC).

The incident occurred on Boxing Day, December 26, during a flight from Durban to Cape Town.

Videos captured by fellow passengers have been widely shared on social media platforms.

In one of the clips, the woman is seen arguing with flight attendants and demanding to be served a drink.

Watch the video below:

SABC reacts to FlySafair flight incident

On Saturday, the SABC confirmed the individual in the footage is one of its employees.

“The South African Broadcasting Corporation has noted with concern, audio-visual material circulating on various social media platforms featuring a staff member travelling on a South African airline.

“The SABC regrets this incident, and always encourages staff members to uphold the SABC values of respect and integrity in all their interactions,” the statement reads.

ALSO READ: FlySafair flight to Joburg makes emergency landing to save a life

The broadcaster dismissed claims that the incident would be aired on SABC News, following threats made by the employee during the altercation.

“We would like to reiterate that SABC News is guided by the editorial code and maintains its editorial independence, and the decisions pertaining to all news items are made in the newsroom and not influenced by non-editorial staff members.”

The SABC also stated it would address the matter through “relevant channels in line with its internal procedures” to engage with the employee.

Watch the video below:

flysafair incident yesterday dbn to cape town. Hope she's in Jail. 😢 pic.twitter.com/GF9DPheePf — The General 💧 (@KingMntungwa) December 27, 2024

SABC employee banned from FlySafair flights

FlySafair has also condemned the woman’s behaviour.

The airline’s spokesperson, Kirby Gordon, confirmed that she was handed over to the police upon the plane’s arrival in Cape Town, as reported by News24.

Gordon also stated that the woman would be banned from all future FlySafair flights.

In a social media post, the woman alleged that she was the victim in the incident and stated that her lawyers are handling the matter.

NOW READ: ‘No immediate threat to operations. We will fly as normal’, says FlySafair