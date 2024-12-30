WATCH: Patriotic Alliance to report FlySafair passenger to SAHRC

The video of the SABC employee identified as 43-year-old Nobuntu Mkhize went viral on social media making racist comments.

Nobuntu Mkhize and her boyfriend before boarding the flight from Durban to Cape Town. (Nobs Mkhize/Facebook)

The Democratic Alliance (DA) and Patriotic Alliance (PA) have condemned the actions of a woman caught on camera causing a disturbance and making racist comments on a FlySafair flight.

The incident occurred on Boxing Day, December 26, during a flight from Durban to Cape Town.

Watch the video of the the SABC employee causing a disruption on a FlySafair flight

Arrest

South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe told The Citizen the woman identified as South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) was arrested and charged in terms of the Civil Aviation Act No 13 of 2009 for disruptive and riotous behaviour on board an aircraft in service.

“The captain of the aircraft indicated that the female passenger, who was highly inebriated, displayed disruptive and riotous behaviour while the aircraft was in service (airborne) and demanded to be served with alcohol.

“The passenger was positively identified by the captain. During police intervention, the passenger continued to display riotous behaviour by insulting SAPS members and threatened to sue them,” Mathe said.

Mathe said the case docket was presented to the Prosecutor on the 27th December 2024 for first appearance.

“The case was temporarily withdrawn pending further investigation and addition additional charges.”

‘Racism’

“You’re a coloured from Mitchells Plain, all these gold rings but no degree. Right now when we land, I’m going to take an Uber home. You don’t even have a [driving] licence. You don’t even have a car.”

On Saturday, the SABC condemned the incident saying it would address the matter through “relevant channels in line with its internal procedures” to engage with the employee.

The broadcaster dismissed claims that the incident would be aired on SABC News, following threats made by Mkhize during the altercation.

Mkhize told News24 that she was not drunk during the flight and claimed she was discriminated against and planned to sue the FlySafair and the police.

The Citizen has contacted Mkhize for comment. This will be added into the story once received.

Human rights complaint

On Sunday, Patriotic Alliance (PA) deputy president Kenny Kunene said Mkhize’s remarks targeting members of the coloured community “undermine the spirit of unity, dignity and respect that our Constitution seeks to uphold.”

“Racism, irrespective of its source, has no place in South Africa. As a nation that has endured the scars of racial injustice, we must remain vigilant in rejecting all forms of discrimination. No individual, regardless of their position or background, is above the law.

“The Patriotic Alliance will lodge a complaint with the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) and follow the matter closely to ensure that justice is served. We also urge the SABC to “take firm and decisive action to address this incident”.

‘Behaviour’

DA Western Cape leader Tertius Simmers said” this sort of behaviour has no place in a democratic society.”

“During the heated altercation, a passenger reportedly hurled racial remarks against a member of the Coloured community. With the DA’s ethos firmly based on diversity and fairness to all, we stand in solidarity with the victim. Our unwavering commitment to equality is our drive to fight for an inclusive society where all citizens are treated with dignity and respect.”

‘Embarrassing’

The African National Congress (ANC) also reacted to the incident after the woman could be heard saying, “I’m an ANC b**ch” in one of the clips.

The party said it had noted with “disgust and disdain” the woman’s behaviour “while invoking the name of the ANC as if to justify” her unruly behaviour.

“The ANC categorically distances itself from such behaviour, which is contrary to the values and principles of our movement.

“Regardless of whether this individual is a member of the ANC, we unequivocally state that no person has the right to behave in such an unacceptable manner, and certainly not while misusing the good name of the ANC,” party spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said.

Bhengu-Motsiri indicated that the ANC would probe to find out whether the woman had party membership.

“Even if it is confirmed that she is a member, her conduct is inexcusable and deeply embarrassing.”

‘Banned’

Meanwhile, FlySafair has stated that the woman would be banned from all future flights.

“We are implementing measures to ensure she does not fly with us again,” the airline said in a post on X.

