It would be easy to criticise Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu for the arrogant way she most recently snubbed parliament – by sending her lawyer to represent her at a portfolio committee meeting.

After all, she was actually sent a summons to appear after failing to make a previous meeting … and then she tried to further duck issues by saying that, because the committee had taken the legal route by issuing a summons, she would not be commenting because the matter was “sub judice”.

However, this defiance of our law-making body is not merely a Lindiwe Sisulu problem. Earlier this month, State Security Minister Mondli Gungubele and his deputy, Zizi Kodwa, refused to appear before another portfolio committee which wanted to know how appointees to state-owned enterprises are vetted by the State Security Agency.

Parliament is considering issuing them with legal summonses but based on Sisulu’s attitude, it is doubtful whether they will respond.

In a constitutional democracy, which prides itself on transparency, this sort of conduct is an insult to all citizens, because it supposes that our politicians are too important to be quizzed on their jobs.

If, however, you ask what has led us to this situation, you have to look no further than President Cyril Ramaphosa, who has been conducting a Stalingrad rearguard action Jacob Zuma would be proud of, when it comes to explaining exactly what went on before, during and after the burglary at his Phala Phala game ranch.

His reluctance to open up and his playing for additional time has characterised his response ever since former spy boss Arthur Fraser revealed this incident earlier this year.

Ramaphosa’s strange stance – if he has nothing to hide, why the fuss? – has set a bad example and it looks as though the ANC political fish is rotting from its head.