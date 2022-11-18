Lunga Mzangwe
It’s ‘unrealistic’ to expect Ramaphosa to force ministers to obey parliament

Political economy analyst Daniel Silke said the refusals to appear in parliament were a manifestation of the ongoing divisions within the ANC.

With Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu having snubbed Parliament on several occasions recently, as well as State Security Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele – and his deputy – the questions being asked is: Is the fish rotting from the head? For weeks, President Cyril Ramaphosa has failed to open up over the burglary at his Phala Phala game ranch in Limpopo, where potentially millions of unaccounted Rands were stolen. Political analyst Ralph Mathekga said the snubbing of parliament by executives shows that they do not take it seriously and one has to wonder what they take seriously. “Parliament is the...

