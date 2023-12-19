ANC ponders Zuma’s challenge

Zuma ditches the ANC and sparks muted response from Ramaphosa. Analysts predict minimal impact from this decision.

Surprise, surprise, President Cyril Ramaphosa yesterday took a muted approach to his predecessor Jacob Zuma’s weekend announcement that he would no longer campaign, nor vote for the ANC ahead of next year’s general elections.

On Saturday, Zuma said he will instead vote for the new uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party, drawing sharp criticism from the ruling party as he dared Ramaphosa to take action against him.

No immediate action. No strong words. Just, we have noted the announcement. To be frank, this is an ANC problem.

ALSO READ: Ramaphosa has been ‘completely out-maneuvered’ – politicians react to Zuma’s announcement

And this is how the ANC handles any issues: “We’ll apply our minds to it. Watch this space. Next question?”

Ramaphosa yesterday said: “We all listened to that announcement and we have noted what he has said, what he has announced and that is as far as we are prepared to go at this time.

“Everyone in our country is free to express themselves in relation to who they will vote for and why they will vote for them…”

ALSO READ: ‘Liable for prosecution’ – Dirco issues warning to South Africans joining Israel’s army amid Gaza war

Many experts believe Zuma’s announcement won’t have much impact at next year’s polls other than in KwaZulu-Natal, but any setback is a setback the ANC can’t really afford.

Zuma was particularly scathing about Ramaphosa, saying: “I have decided that I cannot and will not campaign for the ANC of Ramaphosa.

It is not the ANC I joined. It would be a betrayal to campaign for the ANC of Ramaphosa. My conscience will not allow that.”

ALSO READ: Hamas says it has a relationship with the ANC, not SA government

The uMkhonto we Sizwe veterans are also not happy with Zuma, saying he is destroying the name of MK and the ANC by associating a new party with the real MK that fought for the liberation of the country.

In short, Zuma has hit the desired mark. Ramaphosa not so much. You’ll have to watch this space while the president and his associates apply their minds.