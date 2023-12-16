Ramaphosa has been ‘completely out-maneuvered’ – politicians react to Zuma’s announcement

Carl Niehaus, who recently announced his move to the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), congratulated Zuma.

For someone who was sold to South Africa as a great negotiator and strategist, President Cyril Ramaphosa has been completely out-maneuvered, says Dean Macpherson, DA Shadow Minister for Trade and Industry.

This comes after former president Jacob Zuma announced on Saturday that he would not be joining other members of the African National Congress (ANC) in campaigning for the party ahead of the 2024 elections.

“It would be a betrayal to campaign for the ANC under Ramaphosa,” he said.

He further stated that he would not be voting for the ANC but for the newly registered uMkhonto Wesizwe party.

In a statement read by his daughter Dudu Zuma-Sambudla, Zuma said in part: “The ANC has been reduced to an organisation hardly respected by those it sought to liberate. It’s clear they’re disappointed by the party’s conduct under the current leadership.”

Lebogang Moepeng, the second deputy leader of the newly registered uMkhonto weSizwe, told Newzroom Afrika that Zuma has indicated his availability to represent the party at the polls.

“We have engaged the president, and he is available. But what we are working on as a party now is to set and elect our interim structure because we are a party of the people,” said Moepeng.

“So what we want to do is go to the ground, involve the stakeholders, and work on us electing an interim structure which will take us to the elections. It hangs in the balance; the people need to say we want this person to be our president. The engagements were light, just asking if he would be available.”

Zuma move ’embarrassing’

Zuma’s announcement has solicited both scorn and praise from those who say “good riddance,” while others say this was his best move yet.

“Cyril Ramaphosa has spent nearly six years trying to appease Jacob Zuma, including letting him out of jail twice, only to be told by Zuma he won’t vote for Ramaphosa’s ANC,” commented Macpherson.

“For someone who was sold to SA as a great negotiator and strategist, he’s been completely outmaneuvered. Embarrassing.”

“It is my ardent hope that President Zuma will contribute to forging unity between all the forces of the progressive left,” he said.

‘Vote for ANC’

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal said although it still holds Zuma in high regard as its former leader and veteran, it viewed his announcement as” an attempt to sway people away from the ANC”.

“We believe now it’s the right time to make the call to all our people to listen to the teachings of Zuma and many other leaders of the ANC who taught us to defend the ANC against anything and anyone who teaches us to elevate anyone and anything above the movement. We call on all our members to close ranks and continue to vote the ANC,” ANC KZN spokesperson Mafika Mndebele told Newzroom Afrika.