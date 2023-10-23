The ANC shouldn’t pull SA’s purse strings

Opinion

An African National Congress (ANC) flag outside Luthuli House in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega

What makes them even more angry is that most of these projects have become "white elephants" which were never completed, either because the money…

Surprise, surprise. The ANC in Limpopo is digging deep into taxpayer vaults to get the cash to finish off “community” projects like sports stadiums … just ahead of the 2024 election.

These are being rolled out in a frenzy of ribbon-cutting ceremonies across the province … but, in many cases, the cynical residents are not fooled.

A number of people told our Limpopo correspondent that they can see through the ANC’s blatant attempt at vote-buying.

Anger

What makes them even more angry is that most of these projects have become “white elephants” which were never completed, either because the money was stolen (another surprise) or because of incompetence (will the surprises never stop?).

Some of the sports stadiums are now being used as brothels (which is at least a form of community entertainment) or as hide-outs for criminals and, in some cases, the long-since abandoned playing fields are now grazing for livestock.

The money already wasted on these projects runs into scores of millions of rands and no doubt the PR exercise for the ANC will suck up even more.

That is why the ANC has a distinct advantage over other parties in the polls next year – it has control of the taxpayer purse … and not just in Limpopo.

