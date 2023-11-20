Aussies know how to lift their game

If you are a South African cricket fan, look away. Australia have won the Cricket World Cup for a sixth time. Australia six. South Africa nil. After losing to India and South Africa in their opening two matches of the tournament, the Aussies went on a brilliant run of nine unbeaten matches to beat India in yesterday’s final by six wickets with seven overs to spare in Ahmedabad – after breaking the Proteas’ hearts in the semifinals a few days earlier. They have now won the World Cup in 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, 2015 and 2023. Much like the Springboks…

After losing to India and South Africa in their opening two matches of the tournament, the Aussies went on a brilliant run of nine unbeaten matches to beat India in yesterday’s final by six wickets with seven overs to spare in Ahmedabad – after breaking the Proteas’ hearts in the semifinals a few days earlier.

They have now won the World Cup in 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, 2015 and 2023.

Much like the Springboks are good at winning Rugby World Cup finals, Australian cricketers know how to lift their game, come World Cup time – even when they aren’t in the best nick of form.

You’ve got to feel for the hosts in front of a vocal local crowd of over 100 000 supporters. They won every match of the tournament – all 10 of them – before succumbing in the final.

As for Australia opening batsman Travis Head, who only played six matches after a hand injury ruled him out of the opening stages, what an impact he made after compiling a match-winning 137 in the final.

He also made a half century against SA in the semifinal. Australian cricket now holds all the major titles: World T20, World Test and World 50 overs.

They also have the women’s T20 and 50 over world titles to their names. Their cup runneth over.