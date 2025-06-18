OPINION: Proteas have not discarded dreaded chokers tag yet

A World Cup win is needed for the Proteas to bury the chokers tag that has followed them for decades.

Kyle Verreynne of South Africa celebrates with the trophy after the Proteas won the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London on 14 June 2025. Picture: Paul Harding/Gallo Images

Before you read this column, I need to put a disclaimer: this piece contains an opinion that is likely to be unpopular.

So, let’s get to it.

The Proteas have been celebrated for winning the ICC Test final against Australia, and rightly so.

The hard-fought victory against the Aussies was built on courage, determination and talent.

Aiden Markram arguably played the best innings of his career. Temba Bavuma bravely continued batting, despite his injury, and proved many doubters wrong. Kagiso Rabada also had a point to prove and showed why he’s a once-in-a-generation talent.

This win will instil belief in the squad. That Kyle Verreynne and David Bedingham — relatively inexperienced players on the international stage — were in the middle when the winning runs were scored is another plus.

However, claims that the Proteas have banished their ‘chokers’ tag are, at best, optimistic.

Yes, the Test Championship is an ICC event. Yes, the final was a do-or-die match. And yes, the South African team played against formidable opposition in tough conditions.

But I don’t think the pressure in the Test at Lord’s can be compared to the pressure the team will face at the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka next year.

In that environment, the matches come thick and fast, and — as we’ve seen many times before — good performances can be undone by one moment of madness. In these limited-overs tournaments, mistakes are amplified. And that is when doubts can start creeping in.

Another reason the chokers tag can’t be discarded yet is that the Proteas were not favourites to beat Australia last week. Also, this is not the first time the Proteas have won a Test Championship. The only difference on this occasion is that the South African players had to win a once-off match to secure the shiny mace.

South Africa will always have talented cricketers and be among the favourites at any ICC tournament — but the chokers tag will continue to rear its ugly head until the team wins a World Cup.

I, like every other Proteas fan, would love to see them win a World Cup. Hopefully, it will happen soon, so the dreaded chokers tag can be buried once and for all.

