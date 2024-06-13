Bafana Bafana on track for World Cup

Bafana Bafana's 3-1 victory over Zimbabwe strengthens their chances of qualifying for the 2026 Fifa World Cup.

Bafana Bafana fans packed into the Free State Stadium on Tuesday to watch South Africa take on Zimbabwe. Picture: Backpagepix

Bafana Bafana’s 3-1 win at home to Zimbabwe on Tuesday evening showed they may just realise the dream of qualifying for the 2026 Fifa World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

There are still six games for all six teams to play in group C, with only the group winners guaranteed a place at the World Cup, and just five points separating Rwanda, Benin and Bafana at the top of the group from Zimbabwe at the bottom.

Nothing, therefore, is remotely decided, but Hugo Broos’ side’s performances in the two recent World Cup qualifiers against Nigeria and Zimbabwe have kept the momentum gaining from the third-place finish at the Africa Cup of Nations finals in the Ivory Coast.

A point in Uyo against group favourites Nigeria is a fine result, in which Bafana again showed no fear of supposedly superior opponents.

A victory at home to Zimbabwe, meanwhile, is a result Bafana would expect, but the job still has to be done.

This is a group that is not afraid of surprises, with Nigeria currently without a win in any of their opening four qualifiers.

Bafana did the job in Bloemfontein with a rousing second-half performance. Long may it continue.