Bafana legend backs Okon’s move to Hannover 96

"This is the best decision he could have made because Germans understand when it comes to development," Buckley said.

Former Bafana Bafana winger Delron Buckley has given his stamp of approval to Ime Okon’s move to Hannover 96, who compete in Germany’s second division, the 2. Bundesliga.

The 21-year-old defender signed a long-term contract with the club following the expiration of his deal with SuperSport United.



Okon, who is a current South African international, had been linked with a move to Kaizer Chiefs as well as several clubs across Europe before securing his switch to Hannover.

Buckley, a revered figure in both South African and German football, believes the move is the best possible step for the young defender’s career.

Buckley himself enjoyed a decorated Bundesliga career, having joined VfL Bochum as a teenager before going on to play for Arminia Bielefeld, Borussia Dortmund, Mainz 05 and Karlsruher SC.

“This is the best decision he could have made because Germans understand when it comes to development,” Buckley told Radio 2000.

“With him being 21 and going to Hannover, it’s the right direction because he’s going to have a proper coach and proper coaching. If he doesn’t make it into the top team, these clubs have a second team to fall on in order to get game time.

“So that when he’s ready to be a professional player and produce in the Bundesliga they will push him through so for me this is the best decision he could have made.”

Okon delighted with German move

Okon, who recently featured for South Africa at the COSAFA Cup where Bafana Bafana finished runners-up to Angola, couldn’t hide his delight after the deal was announced earlier this week.

“This is something very big for me, my family and my former teammates. Everyone dreams of playing in Europe,” he said.

“I’ve got the opportunity now, so all I need to do is focus and work hard. As for my character, I’m a very outgoing, talkative and chilled guy.”

Hannover, who finished in 9th position last season, will be hoping Okon can help them mount a serious push for promotion back to the German top flight.

The club was relegated to the second tier in the 2018/19 season and has since struggled to regain its place in the Bundesliga.