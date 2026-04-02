Ballot overload threatens clarity of democracy

An explosion of election candidates raises concerns about ballot chaos, voter confusion and whether stricter rules are needed for political participation.

When democracy first came to Africa in the ’60s, as colonial powers withdrew from the continent, the slogan “one man, one vote” summed up the new opportunity the people would have to make their voices heard.

However, as we face the prospect of more than 100 000 candidates standing in the upcoming local government elections, we wonder whether some people are starting to believe that anyone – and everyone – can run for political office… and whether this may not, in effect, start distorting our democratic South African experiment.

Isn’t that just too many people who have an inflated opinion about themselves and why they should be elected?

More than 90% of them will be unsuccessful and lose the money they paid as deposits. Yet that doesn’t discourage them. Still they come.

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With so many names on so many ballot papers, the voting process will be a logistical nightmare and the possibility of spoiled papers will be high.

Is it not time that the Electoral Commission of South Africa started restricting the numbers of those who think they can throw their hats into the voting ring – and vetting candidates more strictly?

In a democracy, every person has the right to vote.

But should everyone have the right to be a politician?

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