By Sonja Brown

1 Nov 2024

Bedbugs: Unwanted house guests

Unlike ants, who at least help clean up your crumbs, or spiders, who are basically unpaid security guards keeping other bugs in check, bedbugs contribute nothing.

Picture: iStock

There are house guests… and then there are bedbugs.

You know, those microscopic ninjas that show up uninvited, make themselves at home in your mattress and then proceed to treat your body like an all-you-can-eat buffet.

I became aware of these little vampirical freeloaders of the insect world during a stay in a five-star hotel recently.

Bedbugs are like that one friend who always shows up to your party empty-handed, stays way too late and refuses to leave, even when you start doing the dishes and turning off the lights.

Except instead of asking for more drinks, they just bite you repeatedly and leave itchy welts on your skin as a thank-you note.

The thing about bedbugs is they don’t care about boundaries.

They sneak into homes or hotels, hide in the tiniest cracks and crevices in furniture and wait until you’re peacefully asleep to start their feasting.

And they’re everywhere – mattress seams, headboards, even pillowcases – like a tiny army of tiny terrors.

Bedbugs are the ninjas of the insect world. They can hide in bedrooms in places you didn’t even know existed.

They don’t care if sheets are 1 000-thread-count Egyptian cotton or if a bed is made from solid mahogany.

They’re not impressed by luxury. They’ll treat a five-star hotel mattress the same way they treat an old futon – like a personal playground.

Bedbugs can survive extreme temperatures, resist a lot of common pesticides and reproduce at an alarming rate.

You kill one, and a thousand more show up, like they’re starring in their own insect version of Fast & Furious. Ugh!

In the grand scheme of things, there are pests that you can at least tolerate. But bedbugs? They have no redeeming qualities.

They contribute nothing but stress, paranoia and an overwhelming desire to set your entire bed on fire and start fresh.

Next time you check into a fancy hotel, don’t let that fresh lavender scent and perfectly folded towels fool you.

So, here’s to bedbugs: the worst house guests you never wanted, the freeloaders who won’t leave, and the absolute last thing you want to think about when your head hits the pillow.

Goodnight, sleep tight, and, well … let’s just hope the bedbugs don’t bite.

animals home hotel house

