Lions on the loose: Nelspruit and Barberton residents urged to be careful when walking

If anyone spots the lions, it is critical to contact the authorities immediately rather than sharing locations on social media

The lions were first spotted earlier this week near entrance 54 on the R40 and in Hermansburg. Picture: iStock for illustration.

Nelspruit and Barberton residents have been urged to be vigilant after confirmed sightings of lions in the area.

It is understood the big cats were first spotted earlier this week near the R40 and in Hermansburg.

The lions are believed to be moving across key areas, including Glenwood, Hermansburg, and Hilltop, raising serious safety concerns.

Jean Koch told The Citizen that it is unclear where the lions came from or escaped from, but they are monitoring their tracks.

Warning

Koch urged the public to be cautious and not approach or entrap the animal but contact authorities.

“Residents should keep children supervised at all times, avoid outdoor activities like jogging or cycling alone, and use extra caution when moving on foot in the early morning and evening hours. Outdoor gatherings should be kept close to well-lit areas with a wall at one’s back to minimize risk.

“If anyone spots the lions, it is critical to contact the authorities immediately rather than sharing locations on social media,” Koch said.

Koch said a drone is also being used to search for the big cats.

*MP – NELSPRUIT*

‼️UPDATE‼️



‼️URGENT CARNIVORE ALERT‼️



30th October 2024.



URGENT WARNING There has been a confirmed sightings of a lion around The Rest Nelspruit area. Everyone should be extremely careful and vigilant as the Big Cat could appear anywhere!! pic.twitter.com/zZ1tTh03ia — SA NATIONAL TRAFFIC UPDATES (@lnnocent191535) October 30, 2024

