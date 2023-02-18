Black pride, not racism, was Steve Biko’s aim

Editorial staff

The death this week of Black Consciousness activist Cyril Jones saw the severing of another link with the past and sparked a debate about whether the ideology – crafted and championed by Steve Biko – still has relevance today.

Biko’s name is still remembered, including by the ANC, whose members were implacably opposed to him in the ’70s, before he died in detention. Ironically, too, considering the ANC now tries to claim credit for the June 1976 Soweto uprising, it was the philosophy of Black Consciousness which spurred many of those rebels.

Some believe that Black Consciousness is racist – but Biko himself was at pains to explain that it was not anti other races, but a clarion rallying call for black people to believe in themselves and that they are not inferior to anyone.

The philosophy is all about drawing on inner strength – and sharing knowledge of history and traditions – to build a robust pride, which will withstand any racist taunts and abuse.

Today, more than ever, Biko should be a reminder to black people that they should never surrender to defining themselves by their relationship to other races.

Theirs is the pride upon which a strong country – and continent – can be built.