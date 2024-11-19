Tough day for SAHRC candidate as MPs question her stance on zama zamas, racism on farms

'Zama zamas are the people that [are] currently in the news and that I see on the front pages of the newspapers,' said Nothnagel.

The interview did not go well for Dr Jeanine Nothnagel, one of seven candidates vying for a position at the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC).

The commission shortlisted seven candidates from 46 applications and nominations to fill the position of deputy chairperson.

Nothnagel, a former African National Congress (ANC) Member of Parliament (MP) who served in parliament until the end of May.

“My background as a sociologist, where we also learned a lot about the environment, racism, gender issues, class, and social control, I believe that will assist me in being a commissioner,” she said, explaining why she believed she was the best candidate for the role.

‘Are you still a member of ANC?’

However, things took a turn when Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Glynnis Breytenbach questioned her political affiliation.

“Are you still a member of the ANC?” asked Breytenbach.

“I have not been politically involved since end of May, so I’m no longer involved in any political activities,” responded Nothnagel.

“Are you still a member of the ANC?” Breytenbach asked again.

“It’s [membership] going to expire in a month’s time because it’s a five-year membership. In the ANC, you pay R100 for five years. I see mine is going to expire just now. And I need to also, if I’m in this position, resign from the ANC because otherwise, I’m not going to be impartial,” she explained.

“Are you not going to be impartial or are you not going to be seen to be impartial?” Breytenbach commented.

“I know in this position you cannot choose sides, you must be impartial and that I’ve been now for several months because I was not involved in any political activities for a while now. I know I can be impartial for this position,” said Nothnagel.

“For this position, I cannot be part of any political party, not the DA, not ActionSA. So for me, it’s about the position, not a political party.”

Nothnagel on racism on farms

The interview further unravelled when MK Party MP Sibonelo Nomvalo asked whether she had prepared “thoroughly” for the interview.

Nomvalo and Nothnagel agreed that there was racism on the farms, where the poor are exploited for cheap labour.

He asked her how the commission should confront racism.

“The most important thing for me is to have a meeting with the farmers and make them aware of what is human rights,” said Nothnagel.

“I know there is exploitation of workers, I know about that. But It’s very important to have meetings with stakeholders and make them aware of the rights, and to let the farm workers know of their rights. I would bring awareness. People need to know the rights of others and that it’s not right to pay workers with a bag of mealie meal.”

Nothnagel on zama zamas

ANC MP Noble Tshiamo Tshotetsi asked if she knew what zama zamas were.

“It’s the people that [are] currently in the news and that I see on the front pages of the newspapers and what the government is going to do about them. They’re in the news these last few weeks,” she said.

Tshotetsi then explained the situation in Stilfontein, where police have reported that zama zamas are refusing to come out from disused mine shafts.

Police said it was unsafe for their officials to go underground to rescue them, and opted to send mageu and instant porridge for them to gather strength to come out.

However, according to National Police Spokesperson Athlenda Mathe, the zama zamas refuse to cooperate with authorities.

Tshotetsi asked what Nothnagel thought the SAHRC’s position should be on the matter.

She replied: “This could be my personal view as well, but for me, thinking of human rights, I cannot think you leave people where they are currently. It’s the violation of a person that’s still alive.

“I really think we still must respect the lives of people, never mind what they’ve done or where they are because it’s still a person that’s alive. I think it’s my kindness or humanitarian feeling towards the people.”

Tshotetsi responded: “Do you understand the commission is not going to operate on the basis of your feelings?”

“I know, but there is a right to live,” said Nothnagel.