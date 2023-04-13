Black Tax: A heavy burden on sole breadwinners

By Asanda Mbayimbayi

For many individuals in black communities in South Africa, the concept of “Black tax” is all too familiar. This burden of financial responsibility, which typically falls on sole breadwinners, has become an ingrained part of black culture. But what is black tax, and what is its impact on those who bear its weight?

What is black tax?

Black tax is the expectation that those who have achieved financial success will provide for their extended families and communities. While the term black tax may seem innocuous, the financial strain that it places on individuals can be significant.

According to a 2018 study by Old Mutual, more than 86% of black professionals in South Africa provide financial support to their families, while 25% support extended family members outside their immediate families.

History of black tax

The history of black tax is rooted in apartheid and the lack of social welfare programmes for black South Africans.

In the absence of government support, families relied on each other for survival. This cultural tradition has persisted despite the end of apartheid, and it has become a way for families to support each other in the absence of government assistance.

Impact of black tax

The impact of black tax on sole breadwinners is far-reaching. These individuals face immense pressure to provide for their families and extended families, often at the expense of their own financial stability and mental health. The emotional toll that black tax can take on individuals and their families cannot be understated.

Importance of financial literacy

To end the cycle of black tax, education and financial literacy are crucial. Programs and initiatives that help individuals break the cycle of poverty and increase their financial literacy can make a significant impact. However, ultimately, systemic change is necessary to address the historical and social factors that have created this burden in the first place.

Breaking the cycle of black tax

As a society, we must recognise the weight of black tax and its impact on sole breadwinners in black communities. Only then can we begin to work towards a solution that alleviates this burden and helps individuals achieve financial stability without sacrificing their families’ well-being.

It’s time for us to break the cycle of black tax. We must work towards a future where families can rely on each other for support without placing an undue burden on any one individual.

We owe it to the individuals who bear the weight of black tax to create a more equitable and just society.

