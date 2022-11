After Titans batter Dewald Brevis cut, hooked, drove and slog-swept his way to an astounding 162 runs in 57 balls in a local T20 match this week, many cricket fans pleaded: “Put him on the plane – now!” The 19-year-old – he was in high school last year – set a number of records, including: highest SA T20 score; third-highest in T20 cricket (after Chris Gayle’s 175 and Aaron Finch’s 172) and fastest 150 (in 52 balls compared with the 53 Gayle needed in his epic innings). While the opposing bowlers from the Knights were tossing up some “pies” in...

The 19-year-old – he was in high school last year – set a number of records, including: highest SA T20 score; third-highest in T20 cricket (after Chris Gayle’s 175 and Aaron Finch’s 172) and fastest 150 (in 52 balls compared with the 53 Gayle needed in his epic innings).

While the opposing bowlers from the Knights were tossing up some “pies” in a world record-setting match (501 runs were scored by both teams), the balls still had to be put away. And Brevis did that with aplomb.

Brevis must surely be on the radar of Proteas selectors now – if he wasn’t already – after stints in the ultra-competitive Indian Premier League as well as Caribbean and Sri Lankan T20 leagues.

He’s down to play in the SA20 tournament next year. He would be a boost for the Proteas – but, at the moment, the national side is more than holding its own in the T20 World Cup in Australia. However, the future is so bright, Brevis should wear sunglasses…