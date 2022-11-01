Dewald Brevis after record knock of 162: ‘I’m ready to step up for Proteas’

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Cricket’s latest sensation, Dewald Brevis, has called his record-breaking innings of 162 in a T20 match for the Titans against the Knights “amazing”.

The 19-year-old set all sorts of records in his 57-ball knock, which helped the Titans (271/3) beat the Knights (230/9) by 41 runs.

Brevis hit 13 fours and 13 sixes and raced to 50 off 18 balls, his century came off 35 balls and his 150 off 52 balls. His score of 162 in a South African T20 record and the joint third highest in the game.

“It’s a special day,” said Brevis after his innings on Monday in Potchefstroom.

“A few things haven’t sunk in yet, but I’m just grateful for the talent I have, that I’m able to play and showcase my talent. It’s lovely to be able to live my life to the fullest by playing cricket.”

Brevis said the secret to his stunning innings was to back himself and take one ball at a time.

“What an amazing day. It’s about taking one ball at a time … and I always want to be positive. I think it’s important to take on the first three balls of an over, not the last three. And you have to convert when the ball is there, but also take the ones when there are good balls.”

‘Stepping stone’

Brevis has been spoken about as a big future South African star, with many suggesting he should already be in the Proteas set-up. Though the teenager believes he is ready for the big stage, he said Monday his selection for the national senior team will happen when the time is right.

“This is the next stepping stone (to the Proteas). The people in control know best, and everything will work out like it should. This is my journey and I believe I’m at the right place now. All I can do is stay in each moment and use my opportunities.

“But, I’ve always believed I’m ready, even last year. I trust the people in charge, they will make the right decision when the time is right … and I’ll be ready.”