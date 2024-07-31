Bring on the Games’ magic…

The variety of sports the Olympic Games dishes up is what makes it so special, offering you a chance to watch some disciplines you would ordinarily never give the time of the day.

World champion Dominika Banevic (B-Girl Nicka) will represent Lithuania in the breaking competition when the sport makes its Olympic debut in Paris next week. Picture: Kenzo Tribouillard/AFP

Friday’s bizarre opening ceremony aside, you’ve got to love the Olympic Games.

Years and years of blood, sweat and tears culminates in competing on the world’s biggest stage for an elite group of athletes that are fortunate – and skilled – enough to represent their country for 18 days of nonstop action every four years.

Just getting to the Olympics is a massive achievement as sacrifice after sacrifice from the athletes, coaches and parents can mean the difference of qualifying, or missing out on their dream altogether.

The variety of sports the Olympic Games dishes up is what makes it so special, offering you a chance to watch some disciplines you would ordinarily never give the time of the day.

ALSO READ: Some Olympic sports might seem offbeat, but they all earn their place

Yet, now that it’s in the limelight, you don’t dare take your eyes off the competition.

I watched the sevens rugby – how was the atmosphere in the Stade de France? – and some other events last week, but competition really ramped up at the weekend. Prior to Sunday’s coverage,

I didn’t know my Deashi-bara (it’s a foot-sweep technique, I discovered) in judo, to a Nollie (the front foot is used to smack the nose of the board against the ground as you flip the board in the air, I learn) in skateboarding – or that the South Koreans have won the women’s archery team event now for the last 10 Olympics, dating back to 1988.

I know all this now – but I’ll probably forget it until the 2028 Games come around.

I will also look at mountain bikers in a different light after watching both the men and women’s cross-country mountain bike races on a technical and fastpaced 4.4km course in Elancourt.

ALSO READ: Tatjana Smith aims to make history as she sets her sights on another gold

On Sunday, South Africa’s Candice Lill admirably fought her way back to finish 20th after a freak incident that saw her shatter her rear wheel on a rock, while her compatriot, Alan Hatherly, won our second bronze of the Games with a gutsy performance the next day.

There’s been some wonderful performances by the national men and women’s hockey teams, even though the results haven’t entirely reflected this; Tatjana Smith’s last-gasp lunge for gold in the swimming pool on Monday night was what dreams are made of and the women’s beach volleyball event – set against the backdrop of the Eiffel Tower – catches the eye for obvious reasons.

We haven’t even got to the track and field part of the Olympics. Bring on the rest of the magic.