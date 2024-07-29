Another medal for South Africa as Alan Hatherly secures Olympic bronze

Hatherly is the first South African cyclist to earn a medal at the Olympics since 1956.

Alan Hatherly produced a stunning ride on Monday to step on the podium at the Paris Olympics, securing South Africa’s second medal of the Games.

Hatherly snatched bronze in the men’s cross country mountain bike race, adding to the bronze earned by the SA men’s rugby sevens team at the weekend.

Tough race

Ranked fourth in the world going into the event, Hatherly led the pack through the first of eight laps in the 35.2km race. And while French rider Victor Koretzky was able to make a break, the South African was alone in second place at the halfway mark.

He was later passed by defending champion Tom Pidcock of Great Britain, who went on to win gold in 1:26:22, and Koretzky bagged silver in 1:26:31.

Holding on

Hanging on in the closing stages, Hatherly crossed the finish line in third position, just two seconds further back in 1:26:33.

Hatherly, competing at his third Olympics, became the first South African cyclist to earn a medal at the Games since 1956, and the first to achieve the feat in mountain bike racing.