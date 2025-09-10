Cartoon of the day: 10 September 2025

Delayed start to Madlanga commission raises fresh questions.

The Madlanga commission will begin on 17 September 2025 after being delayed.

The hearings were meant to start on 1 September but were postponed after the information and communication technology (ICT) systems could not be installed in time.

Last week, the commission’s spokesperson, Jeremy Michaels, confirmed that KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi will be called as its first witness.

The delay in proceedings, however, has led to some questioning whether the Madlanga commission will be able to proceed without interference from powerful figures.

“It’s very interesting because the allegation that has been made by [KZN police commissioner Nhlanhla] Mkhwanazi at the heart of everything that he said is the issue of corruption, and now you have a commission that was set out to kick off on a particular day being moved to the right and one suspects that also has to do with corruption,” said political analyst Professor Ntsikelelo Breakfast.

