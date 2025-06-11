Cartoon of the day: 11 June 2025

Zille believes the DA can take over Johannesburg at the 2026 local government elections.

The DA’s federal chairperson Helen Zille is considering running for mayor of the City of Johannesburg.

Zille, however, admitted that if she is elected as mayor, fixing the many problems Joburg faces would be a difficult task.

“It will be the toughest challenge of my life, but I will do anything to save the city to which I owe my youth,” Zille said.

