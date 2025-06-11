Opinion

Cartoon of the day: 11 June 2025

Picture of Themba Siwela

By Themba Siwela

Cartoonist

1 minute read

11 June 2025

07:00 am

Zille believes the DA can take over Johannesburg at the 2026 local government elections.

Cartoon of the day 11 June 2025 Zille

The DA’s federal chairperson Helen Zille is considering running for mayor of the City of Johannesburg.

Zille, however, admitted that if she is elected as mayor, fixing the many problems Joburg faces would be a difficult task.

“It will be the toughest challenge of my life, but I will do anything to save the city to which I owe my youth,” Zille said.

Read more on these topics

Cartoon Cartoon of the day Helen Zille

