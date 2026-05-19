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Cartoon of the day: 19 May 2026

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By Themba Siwela

Cartoonist

1 minute read

19 May 2026

06:20 am

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The MK Party Institute replaces the party's national high command

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The MK party over the weekend announced the establishment of a new institute to lead its political and organisational agenda.

It will see the disbandment of the party’s national high command (NHC).

The MK Party Institute will be led by the MK party’s deputy president Mandlakayise Hlophe and senior party figures such as spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela, General Manana, Oupa Mathebula, Khanyisile Litchfield‑Tshabalala and Lindelani Mbambo.

“All party structures will now report directly to the institute, which will manage continuity, discipline and strategic coherence during the reconfiguration process,” said party leader Jacob Zuma.

The MK party said all engagements with Zuma will now be done through the institute.

Since its formation, the party has been criticised for not holding an elective conference and for allowing a small group of leaders to decide the party’s direction.

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Cartoon Cartoon of the day Jacob Zuma uMkhonto weSizwe (MK Party/MK )

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