Cartoon of the day: 16 September 2025

By Themba Siwela

16 September 2025

South Africans are fed up with government's empty promises

Cartoon service delivery Mbeki ANC government

During a lecture over the weekend, former president Thabo Mbeki criticised the government for failing to prioritise service delivery.

“South Africans can no longer pretend the public service is working fully for their benefit because it is not,” Mbeki said.

“From collapsing municipalities and rolling blackouts to empty taps and dysfunctional clinics, the state seems to be failing its people.”

The former president added that the government is no longer trusted by the ordinary South African.

“Therefore, if leaders want citizens to believe again, they must show honesty and responsibility in their conduct.”

