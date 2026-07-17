Cartoon of the day: 17 July 2026

Argentina will play Spain in the Fifa World Cup final

Lionel Messi was instrumental in Argentina advancing to the Fifa World Cup final by beating England 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Messi had a hand in both of Argentina’s goals as the reigning champions came from behind to secure the win.

But will he and Argentina be able to pull it off again?

Their opponents in the final are Spain, who seem to have peaked at the right time in the tournament. The way they prevented a star-studded France from playing in their semifinal suggests that Messi and his teammates might slip at the last hurdle.