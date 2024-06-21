Cartoon of the day

Ramaphosa will need to clean out his Cabinet before appointing new members to the executive.

It is time for a Cabinet spring clean!

Now that he has been re-elected and inaugurated, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s next order of business is to rebuild his Cabinet.

Several members of last term’s executive have left parliament, including:

Minister of Police Bheki Cele,

Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and People with Disabilities Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma,

Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Thandi Modise,

Minister of Public Service and Administration Noxolo Kiviet,

Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition Ebrahim Patel,

Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan,

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor; and

Minister of Employment and Labour Thulas Nxesi.

New members

The formation of a Government of National Unity (GNU) after the ANC failed to get a majority in last month’s elections mean that the new cabinet will include members from parties outside the ANC.

Patriotic Alliance president Gayton McKenzie has openly asked for the home affairs or police portfolios, while the DA are reported to be eyeing a position in the presidency’s office.

Parties such as the DA, Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) and the Good party said they had not made specific demands for positions. However, because of the GNU framework, they would form part of the seventh administration Cabinet.

When will the cabinet be announced?

While the DA’s Tony Leon suggested leader John Steenhuisen would meet Ramaphosa on Thursday or Friday to discuss the Cabinet, ANC Parliamentary Chief Whip Mdumiseni Ntuli said a decision will be announced “very soon”.

“I don’t know when the cabinet will be announced. It could be tonight, tomorrow or on Saturday,” he told SAFM on Thursday afternoon.

Additional reporting by Nicholas Zaal, Itumeleng Mafisa, Faizel Patel, and Kyle Zeeman.