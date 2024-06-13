‘SA needs me’- Gayton McKenzie wants to be police minister

McKenzie admitted that he would be satisfied if he was given the police ministry while the current home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi stays on.

PA leader Gayton McKenzie has promised to be tough on criminals if given the police ministry. Picture: Michel Bega

Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie has demanded the police ministry if his party is to be part of the ANC’s Government of National Unity (GNU).

This was revealed by McKenzie in an interview with eNCA on Wednesday evening.

The ANC is currently negotiating with potential coalition partners after securing just over 40% of the national vote in the 29 May elections. It is the first time in 30 years that the party did not secure an outright majority at the polls.

Its solution is a Government of National Unity (GNU), the first since 1994, but it has been hit by strong demands from other parties.

While the MK party has demanded the ANC remove Ramaphosa as president, McKenzie has his own demands.

Apart from stricter policies on illegal immigrants and a prior call for the Home Affairs ministry, the PA has apparently asked for the police and security portfolio.

McKenzie claimed he was the only politician equipped to handle the police ministry.

“None of the other parties are equipped to deal with mafias and murders. South Africa needs me at this time. I will deal with mafias, those who are sabotaging infrastructure to cause load shedding, and gangsters.

“I am equipped because of my past life, my future life, and my current life to deal with them.”

A compromise?

McKenzie admitted that he would be satisfied if he was given the police ministry while current home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi stayed on.

It is understood that the ANC would favour Motsoaledi in that position, but it is not known if they would give into McKenzie’s demands for the police portfolio.

Vacant police ministry

The police minister seat is vacant after former minister Bheki Cele failed to make the party’s parliamentary list.

Speaking on his departure, he told the media last week that he never felt entitled to the position.

“When I came out of my mother’s womb, I was never a minister, [it was] just me, Bhekokwakhe Cele. Growing up, I never thought I would be a minister one day. What’s wrong with going back as Bhekokwakhe Cele and just be an ordinary citizen and seeing other people work?

“Once there is a start, there is an end. I’ve always said, the people of South Africa have given me the opportunity,” said Cele.

WATCH: Cele speak on his departure from cabinet and parliament:

Additional reporting by Vhahangwele Nemakonde