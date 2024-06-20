Who will be in Ramaphosa’s cabinet? DA eyeing Presidency position – Analyst

President Cyril Ramaphosa after taking his oath of office for a second term as President of South Africa. Photo: GCIS

Political analyst Sipho Seepe said the Democratic Alliance (DA) could have immense power should the party be given a ministerial position in the presidency.

South Africans and leaders of political parties are waiting with bated breath to see which leaders will be placed in specific roles.

Currently, the DA in parliament holds the position of deputy speaker with the public wondering if the party will receive another significant position in the Government of National Unity (GNU).

The DA wants real power

Political analyst Sipho Seepe said the DA was not interested in positions such as deputy president. He said the party wanted important positions to give them a political advantage and influence.

“The DA is not pushing for a deputy president they are pushing for a minister in the presidency. It wants to be deep where the agenda is set. Remember you could still have a president and no deputy, but you cannot have a deputy without a presidency,” he said.

Seepe said the DA understood that having a minister in the presidency would mean executive power.

“The DA is interested in the control already the Ramaphosa is ankle and controlled,” he said.

Seepe said there could be problems in implementing ANC policies in the various ministries because of a mixture of different parties who have now come together to form a government.

“The DA is the tale that wags the dog, they set the agenda. Whatever they call it, is DA-led,” he said.

Meanwhile, the PA, which has now joined the GNU, has made a public request for the president to give them the Ministry of Police. Initially, the party had requested to be considered for the Home Affairs Ministry.

Parties such as the DA, Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) and the Good party said they had not made specific demands for positions. However, because of the GNU framework, they would form part of the seventh administration cabinet.

Some Non-Governmental Organisations and Organisations had appealed to the president to appoint competent people in strategic positions such as the ministers of Public Enterprises, Finance and Mineral Resources and Energy.

Seepe said South Africa was entering unchartered waters through the GNU and its new diverse leaders.

“Democracy is an experiment and some things will go wrong, but this is a learning experience,” said Seepe.