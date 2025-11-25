Opinion

Cartoon of the day: 25 November 2025

By Themba Siwela

Cartoonist

25 November 2025

The G20 leaders made decisions that contradict everything Donald Trump stands for.

Cartoon Ramaphosa Trump G20

Heads of state at the G20 summit used the event in South Africa to send a message to the US and President Donald Trump.

Not only did the G20 leaders adopt a declaration without US involvement, they also made decisions that contradict what Trump stands for.

The meeting hit at the heart of the US foreign policy when the leaders reaffirmed that all states must refrain from threatening or using force to seize territory. It also resolved to address the debt crisis faced by low- and middle-income countries and to triple global renewable energy capacity.

READ NEXT: G20 leaders defy Trump

