Trump 'clear' on refugee resettlement, Afrikaners in SA prioritised - US State Department

The United States (US) government has signalled a policy shift prioritising the resettlement of Afrikaners from South Africa, citing concerns over alleged race‑based discrimination, with refugee admissions ultimately determined at the presidential level by President Donald Trump.

More white South Africans could be heading to the US after the Trump administration proposed plans to admit an additional 10,000 Afrikaner asylum seekers from South Africa, raising the refugee cap for this group to 17,500 in 2026.

Afrikaner refugees

The move comes as arrivals near the current ceiling of 7 500, with Washington citing an “emergency refugee situation” linked to false claims of racial persecution and threats to farming communities.

The Trump administration’s decision, unveiled on 19 May, is expected to cost $100 million and follows a February 2025 executive order prioritising Afrikaner resettlement while cutting aid to South Africa.

Afrikaners now account for 99% of refugee admissions since October 2025, highlighting the programme’s sharp focus compared with restrictions on other nationalities.

Trump clear about Afrikaners

In response to questions from The Citizen, the US State Department said the Trump administration is clear about the resettlement of Afrikaners in the US.

“President Trump has been very clear that we are prioritising the resettlement of Afrikaners in South Africa who are escaping government-sponsored race-based discrimination, a U.S. policy indicated in E.O. 14204, a State Department spokesperson told The Citizen.

“Determinations on refugee admissions are up to the president.”

False claims

US officials falsely claim Afrikaners face race‑based discrimination, escalating hostility and targeted violence, particularly against farmers.

The State Department said the expansion was necessary to protect lives and uphold humanitarian obligations.

Trump has justified the administration’s decision to resettle Afrikaners in the US by citing false claims that “a genocide is taking place” in South Africa and that “White farmers are being brutally killed and their land confiscated.”

Refugee applications

Pretoria criticised the decision by the US to prioritise refugee applications from white Afrikaners, saying claims of a white genocide have been widely discredited and lack reliable evidence.

The government argues that land reform laws apply broadly and that violent crime is a national challenge.

Roelf Meyer to reset relations

Earlier this week, veteran political negotiator and South Africa’s newly appointed ambassador to Washington, Roelf Meyer, vowed to reset strained ties with the US, stressing that trade relations must be improved while acknowledging the political sensitivities around issues such as farm violence, Black Economic Empowerment (BEE) and Afrikaner refugee admissions.

The 78-year-old Meyer presented his credentials to Trump late on Thursday, 21 May 2026.

President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed Meyer as Pretoria’s ambassador to the US in April 2026.

Meyer said that after two weeks of “preparatory work” in Washington, he will deliver a full assessment to Pretoria on the state of relations.

Five tasks

He stressed that trade must be the immediate priority:

“The most pressing issue is improving trade relations between the two countries. If there are inhibitors to success, we have to address them one by one.”

Meyer pointed directly to the “five asks” raised by US Ambassador Brent Bozell on his arrival in South Africa, which include concerns over BEE, expropriation without compensation, violent crimes against farmers, and Pretoria’s foreign policy alignments.