Cartoon of the day: 27 November 2025

Themba Siwela

By Themba Siwela

27 November 2025

06:20 am

The ANC was allegedly surprised by Ramaphosa's plan to resign

Cartoon Ramaphosa ANC

According to sources within the ANC, the party has asked President Cyril Ramaphosa not to step down, fearing that doing so would hurt it at next year’s local government elections.

The ANC was allegedly surprised by Ramaphosa’s plan to resign once the G20 Summit was concluded.

“Voters don’t like a party that has leadership squabbles; they retreat by either staying at home or voting for other parties. That is not what we want,” a source said.

There are, however, a few ANC members who still want Ramaphosa to step down.

The problem is that the party can’t find a suitable successor.

“You would rather have the devil you know than the one you don’t know. People are used to Cyril… we need someone who will elevate the ANC, not someone who will bring it further down,” the source said.

