MK party convinces Public Protector to investigate Ramaphosa for abuse of power

MK party argues that President Ramaphosa is in breach of several clauses of the Executive Ethics Code on multiple occasions.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to face a Public Protector investigation after a complaint submitted by the party headed by his predecessor.

uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party confirmed on Wednesday that the Public Protector had agreed to look into the president’s conduct while in office.

Alleged ethics violations

MK party’s complaint relates to clauses 2.1 and 2.3 of the Executive Ethics Code.

The party accused Ramaphosa of abuse of power, improper conduct, failing to act in the country’s best interests and acting inconsistently with his responsibilities.

It posted correspondence received from Veronika Pillay, Acting Executive Manager of the Public Protector’s Investigations Branch, referencing Ramaphosa.

“Kindly be advised that the Public Protector has considered your submissions and will proceed to investigate your allegations in connection with abuse of power and/or improper conduct,” wrote Pillay.

“The MK party regards this investigation as essential to restoring credibility to the highest office in the Republic,” stated MK party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela.

“The MK party remains committed to defending constitutional democracy and ensuring that no individual, including the sitting president, is placed above the law.”

Phala Phala revisited

The alleged “persistent ethical failures that have characterised Cyril Ramaphosa’s tenure” relate to the Phala Phala scandal, the “steady erosion of oversight institutions” and the use of state resources to protect allies.

Clause 2.1(a) of the ethics code stipulates that members of the executive must “perform their duties and exercise their powers diligently and honestly”.

Clauses b and c state the executive must fulfil “all the obligations imposed upon them by the Constitution and law” and “act in good faith and in the best interest of good governance”.

MK party focused on clause 2.3(f) of the code, which states the executive may not “expose themselves to any situation involving the risk of a conflict between their official responsibilities and their private interests”.

Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka, in April, cleared Ramaphosa of another ethics code complaint, then submitted by DA leader John Steenhuisen.

Steenhuisen argued the announcement of a government-led jobs and skills programme at an ANC event reflected a conflict between his role as head of state and leader of the ANC.

NOW READ: Ramaphosa in the clear as Public Protector finds he did not abuse office for ANC activities