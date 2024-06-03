Opinion

By Themba Siwela

3 Jun 2024

06:30 am

Cartoon of the day

South African voters have sent the ANC a message.

South Africa’s elections are done and dusted and the ANC has been left bruised.

Although it got the most votes, the party failed to get a majority for the first time in the country’s democracy.

Many reasons have been given for the decline of the ANC’s support, with Jacob Zuma’s MK party being top of the list.

It’s been made clear to the ANC that its complacency will no longer be tolerated.

