30 May 2024

06:00 am

Cartoon of the day

South Africans have voted. Now what?

With millions of South Africans casting their vote on Wednesday, the country now waits to find out who will win the election.

The country will have to wait for the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) to tally the votes and announce who will lead it for the next five years.

Elections should be used to hold politicians and their parties to account. Will this election bring better leadership and improved service delivery?

