Cash is still king in SA supermarkets

The social media storm in a latte cup of the supposed decision by supermarket chain Woolworths to no longer accept cash for payments, has been somewhat overhyped.

The reality is that the W Café outlets in its supermarkets will no longer accept cash. That is in line with coffee chains like Starbucks, which late last year decided to concentrate on electronic payments.

Given the level that cash plays in supermarket grocery transactions, it is unlikely that Woolies, or any other large retailer, could walk away from folding money any time soon.

It is tempting to go electronic, though, because the costs of handling cash are increasing all the time… not to mention the danger posed by the cash-in-transit thugs and ordinary street criminals anywhere there are banknotes.

The conspiracy nutters, though, were quick to jump on the outrage bandwagon, claiming Woolies was the advance guard for the New World Order and its desire to track – and control – every single human being on the planet through digital fingerprints.

There is, undoubtedly, much more information about us out there in the new information ecosystem – that’s the price we pay for convenience.

But, Woolies turning us into slaves of the Illuminati? Really?