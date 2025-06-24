One dead, four injured in structural collapse at popular Durban shopping centre

Paramedics arrived on the scene to find chaos.

The accident happened at a popular shopping center off Umgeni Road in Springfield Park, Durban. Picture: ALS Paramedics

One person has died, and four others have been injured in a structural collapse in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

It is understood that the accident happened at a popular shopping centre off Umgeni Road in Springfield Park, Durban, on Tuesday.

‘Chaos’

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said they responded to numerous calls about the structural collapse.

“Paramedics arrived on the scene to find chaos as they found that five men who had been working approximately six meters up on a scaffolding had fallen to the ground”.

Jamieson said there were multiple casualties, with some having sustained serious injuries.

Death

He added that more ambulances, as well as advanced life support paramedics, were dispatched to assist.

“Paramedics assessed a total of five males between the ages of 25 and 40 years. One man had unfortunately sustained major injuries, and there was nothing the paramedics could do for him, and he was declared deceased on the scene.

“The remaining four patients had sustained injuries ranging from moderate to critical, and once stabilised on scene by advanced life Support paramedics, they were transported to the Ahmed Al-Kadi Private Hospital for the specialist care that they required,” Jamieson said.

Jamieson said the events leading up to the incident are unknown; however, police were on scene and will be investigating further.

Wall collapse

Earlier this month, three people were rescued at a construction site, north of Johannesburg, after a wall collapsed at a residential area.

The accident happened in Houghton on a Monday afternoon.

Johannesburg Emergency Services (EMS) spokesperson Xolile Khumalo said they responded to the wall collapse just after 1.30pm.

“Upon arrival, emergency personnel discovered three individuals trapped beneath a wall. Rescue operations commenced immediately.

“Two patients were extricated and transported to Charlotte Maxeke Hospital for further treatment. The third patient was rescued shortly afterwards and taken to Milpark Hospital, “Khumalo said.

Khumalo stated that the cause of the accident was under investigation.

