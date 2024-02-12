Caster Semenya continuing fight is laudable

The long and winding Caster Semenya story is heartbreaking. The 33-year-old former world and Olympic 800-metre champion has now retired after suffering a barrage of legal obstacles, fighting for her right to compete on the world stage for the past 15 years due to international gender rules. She’s probably spent more time in court than competing at international events after World Athletics argued that intersex athletes have an unfair advantage. Now, she is pleading for financial help for her next fight, at the European Court of Human Rights after her win against Switzerland at that court last year was appealed.…

The decision has been referred to the Grand Chamber in France, where 15 judges will review the matter on 15 May.

Semenya, who needs to raise R3.5 million to fund the case, said: “I advocate for human rights now. I don’t want to talk any more about sports because I’ve accomplished everything I’ve ever wanted. This is about building young African and Asian women.”

Semenya has had to fight on so many fronts for years, yet she remains determined to not only fight for her cause, but for others facing the same legal battles.

We certainly hope she finds some peace, once and for all.