53 migrants dead or missing in shipwreck off Libya – UN

Survivors told rescuers of husbands and children lost as the overcrowded boat took on water during the night crossing.

The UN migration agency on Monday said 53 people were dead or missing after a boat capsized in the Mediterranean Sea off the Libyan coast. Only two survivors were rescued.

The International Organization for Migration said the boat overturned north of Zuwara on Friday, in the latest disaster involving migrants attempting the perilous Mediterranean crossing in the hope of reaching Europe.

Survivors recount devastating personal losses

“Only two Nigerian women were rescued during a search-and-rescue operation by Libyan authorities,” the IOM said in a statement, adding that one of the survivors said she lost her husband and the other said “she lost her two babies in the tragedy”.

The IOM said its teams provided the two survivors with emergency medical care upon disembarkation.

“According to survivor accounts, the boat — carrying migrants and refugees of African nationalities departed from Al-Zawiya, Libya, at around 11pm on February 5. Approximately six hours later, it capsized after taking on water,” the agency said.

“IOM mourns the loss of life in yet another deadly incident along the Central Mediterranean route.”

Smuggling networks blamed for deadly crossings

The Geneva-based agency said trafficking and smuggling networks were exploiting migrants along the route from north Africa to southern Europe, profiting from dangerous crossings in unseaworthy boats while exposing people to “severe abuse”.

It called for stronger international cooperation to tackle the networks, alongside safe and regular migration pathways to reduce risks and save lives.

The IOM fears that hundreds of people have died since the start of the year attempting to cross the Mediterranean, amid harsh weather conditions on the dangerous crossing.

Europe urged to expand safe migration pathways

The European Commission’s spokesperson said Brussels was trying to address the root causes of irregular migration and promote legal, safe and orderly pathways to the European Union.

“These tragic events once again underline the need to intensify joint efforts with our partners, including Libya, to prevent such dangerous journeys and to combat the criminal networks of migrant smugglers that put lives at risk,” the spokesperson told AFP.

Between the start of 2014 and the end of 2025, more than 33 000 migrants died or went missing in the Mediterranean, according to the IOM’s Missing Migrants Project.

Last year, it recorded 1 873 missing or dead in the Mediterranean, including 1 342 on the central route.

